Lower Domestic Price Improves Outlook For Indraprastha Gas, Mahanagar Gas, Gujarat Gas

The city gas distribution companies will be the key beneficiaries from the recent revision in the domestic gas pricing formula approved by the government, according to Nomura Holdings Inc.

The revision lifts a material overhang and the supportive policy framework considerably eases margin pressure and improves visibility on profitability for the CGD, the research firm said in a note on Monday.

The cut in prices also eases the burden on consumers, improves cost advantage versus liquid fuels and provides an impetus for CNG vehicle conversions, driving higher volumes for the CGDs, according to the note.