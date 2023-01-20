Looking To Invest In Beaten-Down IT Stocks? Here's What To Watch

The jury is out on information technology companies. The performance of most frontline IT companies in the third quarter of the current financial year and the commentary by their managements on deal wins calmed investor nerves somewhat, but worries persist in anticipation of a slowdown in key U.S. and European markets.

Part of that pessimism is reflected in the performance of the IT index in 2022. It was the worst performer of the top 10 sectoral indices in 2022. The S&P BSE IT index lost over 24%. Of course, IT stocks have clawed back some ground in 2023, having largely beaten consensus estimates in the third quarter.

The question that investors are probably asking is, with prices of most IT stocks having declined sharply from their peaks, is this the right opportunity to make a tactical investment—either through sectoral funds or directly into individual company stocks?