Longer Housing Loan Tenure Provides Convenience At A Cost

The duration of the loan means the time period that would be required to repay the entire housing loan, if the borrower sticks to the Equated Monthly Instalment—or EMI schedule—that has been set by the bank or the financial institution that has given the money.

A housing loan is a big loan where the amount is large and this makes it difficult to pay off the entire amount in one go. This is why a longer duration loan reduces the immediate burden on the borrower, but a longer repayment period means that the person who has taken the loan will keep repaying till a later age.

For example, with a 40-year loan available in the market, the lending institution is willing to stretch the repayment age of the borrower to 75 years. A later age for the loan looks good on paper, but the borrower also needs to consider the situation, as to how they will repay the amount after they retire because it is not likely that they will keep working till a very old age.