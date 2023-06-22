Longer Housing Loan Tenure Provides Convenience At A Cost
Housing loans are a big-ticket borrowing where the repayment stretches for a long period of time. Till now, many banks and institutions used to offer loan terms which went up to 30 years, but now even a 40-year loan is available in the market.
These long-duration loans provide an opportunity for the borrower to craft the period according to their needs. While there is a lot of convenience, such loans come with their own cost.
Period Of Repayment
The duration of the loan means the time period that would be required to repay the entire housing loan, if the borrower sticks to the Equated Monthly Instalment—or EMI schedule—that has been set by the bank or the financial institution that has given the money.
A housing loan is a big loan where the amount is large and this makes it difficult to pay off the entire amount in one go. This is why a longer duration loan reduces the immediate burden on the borrower, but a longer repayment period means that the person who has taken the loan will keep repaying till a later age.
For example, with a 40-year loan available in the market, the lending institution is willing to stretch the repayment age of the borrower to 75 years. A later age for the loan looks good on paper, but the borrower also needs to consider the situation, as to how they will repay the amount after they retire because it is not likely that they will keep working till a very old age.
EMI Reduces
The benefit of increasing the tenure of the loan is that the EMI, that is being paid each month, decreases because the amortisation of the loan takes place over a longer time period.
This makes the loan look affordable because the manner in which a person looks at a loan is that they consider the EMI amount and whether this is affordable for them based on their income.
It could be that a larger loan amount is required by the borrower but if they stick to a tenure of around 20 to 25 years, then the EMI amount would be too high to be affordable for them. This is where a longer tenure will bring down the EMI and make it look affordable, but looks can be deceiving.
Higher Interest
The ability to afford a higher amount of the loan with a longer tenure will come with a negative impact, which is in the form of the amount that will be paid as interest.
One factor is that the loan tenure is far longer, so the interest that is paid over the life of the loan will also be higher, and this can be a significant figure. This cost analysis needs to be done before the loan is actually taken and this should be considered in the repayment plan.
The alternative that can also be followed is to try and repay a part of the loan from funds available in the initial years of the loan, as this will bring down the interest cost that would be faced by the borrower.
Overall Analysis
One thing that has to be considered while taking a home loan is that there should be a clear strategy in place, both about the amount of the loan and the manner of repayment.
The loan amount is large and the repayment period is long, so the implications will be major in absolute terms, but there should be a clear plan as to how the loan would be repaid.
Prepaying part of the loan in the earlier years saves a lot of interest, so this should be factored in. Many people look at one aspect, which can be the EMI amount or the interest rate, and then make the decision but this Is not the right approach.
The total cost of the loan and the impact that would be felt, in case there is a rising rate environment, also needs to be brought into the calculations, since most housing loans will be floating in nature.
There should be adequate room left for the borrower to ensure that their finances do not come under pressure if things don’t turn out well on the interest rate front. A longer repayment period might make it look affordable, but there is a high cost involved.
Arnav Pandya is founder of Moneyeduschool.