London’s Restaurants Are Emptiest Since Omicron Due To Strikes

Urban said there were “definitely more no-shows” than last year, when the omicron variant prompted customers to cancel bookings. Gas Station, a bar near King’s Cross, has seen takings plummet 70% compared to last week, while Harts Group, which owns restaurants and bars including Barrafina and Quo Vadis, has seen a roughly 50% drop in reservations and about the same rate of cancellations of private events.