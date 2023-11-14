The Seven Best New Luxury Hotels In London

What was once the seat of the formidable war office during both world wars is now a 120-room hotel after a £1.4 billion renovation. The second-floor suites are the —booked upon request—including one that used to be Winston Churchill’s office, with a replica of his desk in the exact spot where he used to work. But you don’t need to spend upwards of $20,000 on a suite to feel connected to the building’s lore: Anyone can stand on the magnificent marble staircase where Churchill gave speeches or rub the head of a lion sculpture for good luck, as civil servants used to do when they worked in the building. Much of the rich, wood-heavy design work is from the late famed designer Thierry Despont, and the hallways are filled with fantastic details, such as buttons on curtains that make subtle reference to the uniforms of the Horse Guards nearby. The property has nine restaurants and three bars, including outposts from famed chef Mauro Colagreco, a Guerlain spa and a 20-meter (65-foot) pool. Guests should make a point of visiting the subterranean Spy Bar, where they can order such drinks as a Vesper Martini, in a room that was once an interrogation suite.