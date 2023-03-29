Lok Sabha Passes Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2022: Here Are The Top Five Changes

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which seeks to amend the Competition Act, 2002.

This includes several key amendments to the existing framework, such as an expansion of the scope of cartel prosecution, the introduction of a deal value threshold for mergers and combination, and the modification of ‘turnover’ to mean global turnover, among others.

The Bill was brought up in the lower house of parliament in August last year. It was later referred to a parliamentary committee, which suggested significant modifications to the proposed amendment.

Upon consideration of the suggestions, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs proposed various additional amendments to the Act, which was taken up for consideration on Wednesday.

Here are some of the key changes to the Act: