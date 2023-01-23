Log9 Raises Rs 325 Crore From Amara Raja, Petronas, Others

On the company's investment, Amara Raja Batteries Executive Director Vikramaditya Gourineni said, "Log9's progress in the field is significant in meeting India's growing aspirations in the energy and mobility space. Battery manufacturing is the most critical part of the value chain that needs to be localised, and batteries designed in India for India will pave the way."

Petronas Ventures Head Arni Laily said, "Log9's approach to the future of energy continues to excite us and strongly aligns with the investment priorities of Petronas Ventures. This partnership will further enhance Petronas' expansion in the new energy and green mobility sectors."

Log9 is also backed by CBC Japan, Grip Invest Advisors Private Ltd., Cornerstone Venture Partners, LO Funds, Oxy Capital and other leading angel investors.