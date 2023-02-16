Lockheed Martin India Sees Opportunities For Foreign Equipment Makers In The Country

Self-reliant India is not about 100% indigenous development, but it is about integrating with the best capabilities in the world, according to William Blair of Lockheed Martin India.

The requirements in India are opportunities for original equipment manufacturers from abroad, to have operations through partnership with India and take it to the next level, Blair, chief executive officer at Lockheed Martin India Pvt., told BQ Prime's Sajeet Manghat on the sidelines of Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru.

"When we talk of Atmanirbhar Bharat or self-reliant India, we have to look from the lens of how we partner with India," Blair said.