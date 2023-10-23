BQPrimeBusiness NewsLloyds Metals And Energy Q2 Profit Rises To Rs 231 Crore
Lloyds Metals And Energy Q2 Profit Rises To Rs 231 Crore

The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 142.71 crore in the year-ago period, Lloyds Metals and Energy Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

23 Oct 2023, 5:00 PM IST
(Source: Lloyds Metals And Energy Website) 

Lloyds Metals and Energy Ltd on Monday reported a 62% increase in consolidated profit to Rs 231.26 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

The company's consolidated total income in the July-September period rose to Rs 1,111.23 crore, over Rs 686.36 crore a year ago, the filing said.

Currently, the company is present across the value chain of steel manufacturing, and is further integrating into steel manufacturing.

