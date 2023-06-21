Lloyds Banking Group To Set Up New Technology Centre In Hyderabad

Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao said, “It was great to meet representatives from Lloyds Banking Group only a couple of months ago while visiting London and we express our gratitude and extend a warm welcome to Lloyds Banking Group for selecting Hyderabad to build their tech and data talent, and their commitment to India."

Recruitment is currently underway for the leadership team, alongside broader recruitment ahead of opening the technology centre later this year, the release said.