Little-Known Brands Are Taking The Fight To Consumer Behemoths

Fast-moving consumer goods giants are facing a dramatic shift to low-priced brands, complicating their efforts to break out of a years-long slump.

Most consumer goods makers, including Hindustan Unilever Ltd., ITC Ltd., Nestle India Ltd. and Britannia Industries Ltd., have reported a muted volume growth in the quarter ended September as shoppers tightened purse strings in a bid to tackle inflation. This was exacerbated by an increase in competition as regional players re-entered the market with falling commodity prices — a trend seen across food as well as personal care categories.

"Over the last year, bigger local brands have seen faster growth than the categories they were present in," said K Ramakrishnan, managing director- South Asia, Worldpanel division at Kantar.

Volumes of Sargam, a detergent bar brand based in Madhya Pradesh, grew 35% in the year through August 2023, while the category expanded 1%, according to data shared by Kantar with BQ Prime. XXX, another South-based detergent bar brand, grew 34%. While the spices volumes rose 4%, brands such as Bharat Masala and Sakthi Masala Pvt. reported a 17% and 18% expansion, respectively, outpacing bigger national brands.

Biscuits and salty snacks have seen "holistic" growth, said Ramakrishnan, where both the national and local brands reported growth.

Among regional brands, Priya Gold grew 16% and volumes of Jaya Biscuits jumped 18% against versus the category growth of 9%. Salty snacks maker Bikano's volumes grew 53%, while they rose 29% for Balaji Wafers Pvt. and 25% for Yellow Diamond against 8% for the category.