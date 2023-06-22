Listed Realty Developers Set Aggressive Business Development Targets For FY24

As the housing market enters an upturn, several real estate developers have set aggressive targets for the current fiscal, fuelling optimism for increased sales and project launches, according to analysts.

Developers in India have acquired 2,181 acres of land, valued at around Rs 26,000 crore, between January 2022 and May 2023. These acquisitions have the potential for developing a total of 209 million square feet of residential space, as shown by data from JLL India.

Another study by Anarock on land deals in India showed that various entities have sealed at least 28 separate land deals, amounting to over 1,237 acres, from January 2022 to June 2023 across the country.

Prominent developers such as Godrej Properties Ltd., Oberoi Realty Ltd., Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd., Gaurs Group, and Birla Estates have bought land parcels for residential developments, according to Anarock.

Leading developers such as Macrotech Developers Ltd. and Godrej Properties have comfortably exceeded their business development guidance in financial year 2023. Macrotech reported a 32% higher gross development value addition, while Godrej Properties achieved a 113% increase as compared with their set targets.