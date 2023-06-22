Listed Realty Developers Set Aggressive Business Development Targets For FY24
Increased business development boosts confidence, driving bookings, say analysts.
As the housing market enters an upturn, several real estate developers have set aggressive targets for the current fiscal, fuelling optimism for increased sales and project launches, according to analysts.
Developers in India have acquired 2,181 acres of land, valued at around Rs 26,000 crore, between January 2022 and May 2023. These acquisitions have the potential for developing a total of 209 million square feet of residential space, as shown by data from JLL India.
Another study by Anarock on land deals in India showed that various entities have sealed at least 28 separate land deals, amounting to over 1,237 acres, from January 2022 to June 2023 across the country.
Prominent developers such as Godrej Properties Ltd., Oberoi Realty Ltd., Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd., Gaurs Group, and Birla Estates have bought land parcels for residential developments, according to Anarock.
Leading developers such as Macrotech Developers Ltd. and Godrej Properties have comfortably exceeded their business development guidance in financial year 2023. Macrotech reported a 32% higher gross development value addition, while Godrej Properties achieved a 113% increase as compared with their set targets.
"We missed debt target for fiscal 2023 on the back of much larger business development, i.e. Rs 20,000 crore actual versus Rs 15,000 crore of guidance," Abhishek Lodha, managing director and chief executive officer at Macrotech Developers had said, during the company's earnings call. "We are targeting business development guidance in the range of Rs 17,000-17,500 crore for fiscal 2024. We might do even higher than that."
Godrej Properties, in its earnings report, had said that fiscal 2023 was their most successful year for business development, adding 18 projects with a total estimated booking value of Rs 32,000 crore, double the initial guidance of Rs 15,000 crore.
Brigade Enterprises Ltd., Mahindra Lifespaces, Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd., and Keystone Realtors Ltd., among other listed players, also performed well in business development. Additionally, Oberoi Realty Ltd. and Sobha Ltd. have also intensified their land acquisitions, according to analysts.
"Most of these developers have also set aggressive BD targets for FY24. This in turn is boosting launch pipelines for developers and affirming investor confidence towards sales growth," said Parvez Qazi, executive director, Nuvama Institutional Equities.
Historically, new project launches have been a crucial driver of pre-sales in the housing market, he said. However, with the current strength of the market, investor concerns have shifted from demand to launches. "In such a scenario, increased business development leads to greater investor confidence in launch trajectory and ultimately bookings."
While the percentage of sales growth may vary among developers depending on the base, market analysts expect majority of the listed players to do well. "Based on the launch of projects the companies are guiding for, they should be able to meet the targets," said Qazi.