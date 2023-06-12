LinkedIn Bets On Skills Over Degrees As Future Labor Market Currency

For starters, it’s one thing to say that you have a particular skill, and another to prove it. “Outside of certain industries, like construction and the trades, we don’t have licenses that provide a representation of an acquired skill that employers can count on,” said Harvard’s Fuller, who penned a piece titled “Skills-Based Hiring Is on the Rise” in the Harvard Business Review last year. There’s also no shared language or standard classification system for skills and that risks mismatches between the ways different skills are described in job posts and resumes.