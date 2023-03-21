Limited Impact Of Untimely Rains On Wheat, Other Crops; States Assessing Damage: Tomar

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Tuesday that preliminary reports suggest that there is not much impact on standing rabi crops like wheat due to the current untimely rains and hailstorm.

The minister, however, said that the Centre is yet to receive ground reports from the state governments.

Speaking with PTI on the sidelines of an event, Tomar said, "There is not much impact on rabi crops as per the preliminary assessment."

The state governments are still assessing the damage to the standing rabi crops, he said.