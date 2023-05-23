Limited Crowds, Some Confusion: Day 1 Of Exchanging Rs 2,000 Notes

Tuesday morning for banks in Mumbai's iconic Fort precinct started slow. Home to large branches of Indian banks, the area saw a limited footfall of people walking through branch doors to swap their Rs 2,000 notes for lower denominations.

A similar scene played out in localities across India as some people swapped their notes but no demand deluge emerged.

The Reserve Bank of India had announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes from circulation on Friday, but for those looking to exchange them for lower denominations, the facility has been made available starting Tuesday.

While staff at a private bank branch in Ghatkopar, Mumbai, was expecting crowds to gather in the morning, only a few people had showed up by noon—that, too, mostly to use the ATMs. Over the weekend, about 10-12 people each day came to the ATMs to deposit Rs 2,000 notes, a branch employee told BQ Prime, on the condition of anonymity.

While banks didn't see a rush to exchange the high-value notes, merchants witnessed an uptick in usage.

"People who used to come to swipe cards are now coming with Rs 2,000 note bundles," Hemraj Menkar, a sales executive at a local smartphone store in Ghatkopar, Mumbai, told BQ Prime.