Life Insurers' September Revenue Falls As LIC Continues To Drag

India's life insurers saw a decline in revenue growth in September as compared with the previous year.

Life Insurance Corp. reported a 27% decline in new business premiums, even as private insurers reported growth.

The industry's new business premium fell 16% to Rs 30,716 crore in September, according to provisional data released by the Life Insurance Council on Monday. The decline occurred despite a 10% rise in the total number of policies sold. Sequentially, the absolute revenue rose by 15%.