Life Insurers Report Revenue Growth In November

India's life insurers reported revenue growth sequentially and year-on-year in November, supported by a rise in retail and group category premiums.

Both private insurers and the Life Insurance Corp. of India Ltd. reported growth in business premium over November 2021 and October 2022.

The industry’s new business premium stood at Rs 35,459 crore in November, according to provisional data released by the Life Insurance Council. That is 24% higher than the annualised premium equivalent revenue in November 2021.

The year-on-year growth happened despite a 1% year-on-year fall in the number of policies sold in November 2021. However, the annualised premium equivalent was 11% lower than November 2019.

Sequentially, revenues were up 27% over October, coupled with a 6% rise in the number of policies.