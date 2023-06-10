Life Insurers' May Revenues Fall 4%; SBI Life Registers Strong Growth

BQPrimeBusiness NewsLife Insurers' May Revenues Fall 4%; SBI Life Registers Strong Growth
India's life insurers witnessed a decline in their May revenue year-on-year but reported a recovery sequentially.

10 Jun 2023, 11:20 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Unsplash</p></div>
Source: Unsplash

India's life insurers witnessed a decline in their May revenue year-on-year but reported a recovery sequentially. Private insurers continued to outpace Life Insurance Corp. on growth in new business premium with SBI Life Insurance Co. registering the strongest year-on-year May growth of 58%.

The industry's new business premium in May stood at Rs 23,478 crore, according to the data released by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India. It's a 4% decline over May last year, and it came with a 5% fall in the total number of policies sold. Sequentially, the absolute revenue jumped 87%.

On an annualised premium equivalent basis—bringing the single lump-sum premium received at par with the non-single or regular premium received over a period of time—it was 3% lower than May last year. But the retail weighted received premium was up 6% over last year.

Private Insurers' Performance

  • The new business premium of private insurers was Rs 9,422 crore in May, 9% higher year-on-year and 39% higher sequentially.

  • The APE was up 1% year-on-year.

  • Its retail weighted received premium was 10% higher than last year.

Here's How India's Listed Insurers Fared In May:

LIC

  • LIC's revenue was Rs 14,056 crore in May.

  • The new business premium declined 11% over May last year but jumped 1.4 times over April.

  • The APE fell 7% year-on-year.

  • The retail WRP was down 1% over last May.

  • LIC's market share was 55.1%.

HDFC Life Insurance

  • Revenues of HDFC Life, including Exide Life Insurance, were up 26% year-on-year to Rs 1,992 crore. Sequentially, it rose 32%.

  • On an APE basis, it rose 12% over May 2022.

  • The retail WRP rose 10% as against last year.

  • HDFC Life's market share stood at 9.7%.

SBI Life Insurance Co.

  • SBI Life reported the highest revenue among private peers in May with the highest market share of 10.4%.

  • The new business premium rose 58% year-on-year to Rs 2,414 crore in May, and 81% sequentially.

  • On an overall weighted average basis, it rose 15% over last May.

  • The retail WRP was up 8% over May last year.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co.

  • The new business premium in May stood at Rs 994 crore—a 19% decline year-on-year but a 35% rise over last month.

  • On a weighted average basis, it was down 27% over last year.

  • The retail WRP reported a growth of 4% over May 2022.

  • Its market share was 4.8%.

