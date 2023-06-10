Life Insurers' May Revenues Fall 4%; SBI Life Registers Strong Growth
India's life insurers witnessed a decline in their May revenue year-on-year but reported a recovery sequentially. Private insurers continued to outpace Life Insurance Corp. on growth in new business premium with SBI Life Insurance Co. registering the strongest year-on-year May growth of 58%.
The industry's new business premium in May stood at Rs 23,478 crore, according to the data released by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India. It's a 4% decline over May last year, and it came with a 5% fall in the total number of policies sold. Sequentially, the absolute revenue jumped 87%.
On an annualised premium equivalent basis—bringing the single lump-sum premium received at par with the non-single or regular premium received over a period of time—it was 3% lower than May last year. But the retail weighted received premium was up 6% over last year.
Private Insurers' Performance
The new business premium of private insurers was Rs 9,422 crore in May, 9% higher year-on-year and 39% higher sequentially.
The APE was up 1% year-on-year.
Its retail weighted received premium was 10% higher than last year.
Here's How India's Listed Insurers Fared In May:
LIC
LIC's revenue was Rs 14,056 crore in May.
The new business premium declined 11% over May last year but jumped 1.4 times over April.
The APE fell 7% year-on-year.
The retail WRP was down 1% over last May.
LIC's market share was 55.1%.
HDFC Life Insurance
Revenues of HDFC Life, including Exide Life Insurance, were up 26% year-on-year to Rs 1,992 crore. Sequentially, it rose 32%.
On an APE basis, it rose 12% over May 2022.
The retail WRP rose 10% as against last year.
HDFC Life's market share stood at 9.7%.
SBI Life Insurance Co.
SBI Life reported the highest revenue among private peers in May with the highest market share of 10.4%.
The new business premium rose 58% year-on-year to Rs 2,414 crore in May, and 81% sequentially.
On an overall weighted average basis, it rose 15% over last May.
The retail WRP was up 8% over May last year.
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co.
The new business premium in May stood at Rs 994 crore—a 19% decline year-on-year but a 35% rise over last month.
On a weighted average basis, it was down 27% over last year.
The retail WRP reported a growth of 4% over May 2022.
Its market share was 4.8%.