Life Insurers' May Revenues Fall 4%; SBI Life Registers Strong Growth

India's life insurers witnessed a decline in their May revenue year-on-year but reported a recovery sequentially. Private insurers continued to outpace Life Insurance Corp. on growth in new business premium with SBI Life Insurance Co. registering the strongest year-on-year May growth of 58%.

The industry's new business premium in May stood at Rs 23,478 crore, according to the data released by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India. It's a 4% decline over May last year, and it came with a 5% fall in the total number of policies sold. Sequentially, the absolute revenue jumped 87%.

On an annualised premium equivalent basis—bringing the single lump-sum premium received at par with the non-single or regular premium received over a period of time—it was 3% lower than May last year. But the retail weighted received premium was up 6% over last year.