Life Insurers' June Revenue Rises 18%
The industry's new business premium in June stood at Rs 36,962 crore.
India's life insurers reported a recovery in their June revenues after a year-on-year decline in May.
Life Insurance Corp. outpaced private insurers on growth in new business premium, though retail-weighted received premium reported a fall.
The industry's new business premium in June stood at Rs 36,962 crore, according to the data released by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India on Monday. It's an 18% rise over June last year, despite a 9% fall in the total number of policies sold. Sequentially, the absolute revenue surged by 57%.
On an annualised premium equivalent basis—bringing the single lump-sum premium received at par with the non-single or regular premium received over a period of time—it was 9% higher than June last year. And the retail-weighted received premium was 3% higher than last year.
Among the private listed players, HDFC Life Insurance Co., ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co., and Max Life Insurance Co. delivered superior-to-decent growth. However, SBI Life Insurance Co. reported a slowdown due to a higher base, according to a report by Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd.
Private Insurers' Performance
The new business premium of private insurers was Rs 11,991 crore in June, 13% higher year-on-year and 27% higher sequentially.
The APE was up 16% year-on-year.
Retail weighted received premium was 12% higher than last year.
Here's How India's Listed Insurers Fared In June:
Life Insurance Corp.
LIC's revenue was Rs 24,971 crore in June.
The new business premium rose 21% over June last year and jumped 78% over May.
The APE was up 0.4% year-on-year.
Retail WRP was down 11% over last June.
HDFC Life Insurance Co.
Revenues of HDFC Life, including Exide Life Insurance, were up 28% to Rs 2,488 crore. Sequentially, it rose 25%.
On an APE basis, it gained 18% over June 2022.
Retail WRP rose 18%.
The company reported the highest revenue and maximum year-on-year growth among listed peers in June.
SBI Life Insurance Co.
SBI Life's new business premium fell 13% to Rs 2,455 crore in June and rose 2% sequentially.
On an overall weighted average basis, it rose 3% over last June.
Retail WRP was up 5% over June 2022.
ICICI Prudential
The new business premium in June stood at Rs 1,324 crore—a 23% rise year-on-year and a 33% gain over last month.
On a weighted average basis, it was up 41% over last year.
The retail WRP reported a growth of 12% over last June.