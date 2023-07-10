Life Insurers' June Revenue Rises 18%

India's life insurers reported a recovery in their June revenues after a year-on-year decline in May.

Life Insurance Corp. outpaced private insurers on growth in new business premium, though retail-weighted received premium reported a fall.

The industry's new business premium in June stood at Rs 36,962 crore, according to the data released by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India on Monday. It's an 18% rise over June last year, despite a 9% fall in the total number of policies sold. Sequentially, the absolute revenue surged by 57%.

On an annualised premium equivalent basis—bringing the single lump-sum premium received at par with the non-single or regular premium received over a period of time—it was 9% higher than June last year. And the retail-weighted received premium was 3% higher than last year.

Among the private listed players, HDFC Life Insurance Co., ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co., and Max Life Insurance Co. delivered superior-to-decent growth. However, SBI Life Insurance Co. reported a slowdown due to a higher base, according to a report by Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd.