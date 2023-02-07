Life Insurers' January Revenue Rises Over Last Year; Private Firms Outpace LIC

Private life insurers outpaced Life Insurance Corp. of India Ltd. on year-on-year revenue growth in January, with SBI Life Insurance Co. reporting the highest revenue among private peers.

The industry's new business premium in January stood at Rs 26,424 crore, according to provisional data released by the Life Insurance Council.

It's a 14% year-on-year increase and 0.44% rise over January 2020 in the annualised premium equivalent, bringing the single lump-sum premiums received at par with non-single or regular premiums received over a period of time.

The year-on-year growth came despite a 9% fall in the total number of policies sold.

Sequentially, the absolute revenue was down 2% from Rs 26,838 crore in December. The annualised premium equivalent or the weighted average was down 18% over December, coupled with a 8% decline in the number of policies.