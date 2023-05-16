Life Insurers' April Revenue Falls 30%

India's life insurers witnessed an overall decline in their April revenue—year-on-year and sequentially—even as private insurers continued to outpace Life Insurance Corp. on growth in new business premium.

The industry's new business premium in April stood at Rs 12,565 crore, according to provisional data released by the Life Insurance Council. It's a 30% decline over April last year, and it came with a 10% fall in the total number of policies sold. Sequentially, the absolute revenue slumped 76% from Rs 52,081 crore.

On an annualised premium equivalent basis—bringing the single lump-sum premium received at par with the non-single or regular premium received over a period of time—it was 6% lower than April last year. The retail weighted received premium was 3% lower than last year.