Life Insurers' April Revenue Falls 30%
The industry's new business premium in April stood at Rs 12,565 crore, a 30% decline over April last year.
India's life insurers witnessed an overall decline in their April revenue—year-on-year and sequentially—even as private insurers continued to outpace Life Insurance Corp. on growth in new business premium.
The industry's new business premium in April stood at Rs 12,565 crore, according to provisional data released by the Life Insurance Council. It's a 30% decline over April last year, and it came with a 10% fall in the total number of policies sold. Sequentially, the absolute revenue slumped 76% from Rs 52,081 crore.
On an annualised premium equivalent basis—bringing the single lump-sum premium received at par with the non-single or regular premium received over a period of time—it was 6% lower than April last year. The retail weighted received premium was 3% lower than last year.
The APE or the weighted average also fell 75%, with a 78% decline in the retail weighted received premium. There was also a sequential fall of 78% in the number of policies sold as compared with March.
In a report, IIFL Securities Ltd. said the life insurance sector remains well-placed to grow in financial year 2024, helped by savings growth.
The first quarter, especially April and May, are expected to be weak for the sector, given the pent-up selling in March, it said. "While the sector has seen correction due to the new tax implementation on high-ticket policies, we expect it to outperform the broader markets in FY24."
Private Insurers' Performance
The new business premium of private insurers was Rs 6,755 crore in April, 9% higher year-on-year and 71% lower sequentially.
The APE was up 7% YoY and down 76% sequentially.
Its retail weighted received premium was 1% lower over last year and fell 79% over March.
The private sector performance was on expected lines. The month was muted due to the pent-up selling in March, driven by the recently introduced tax regime change from April 1, that made high ticket traditional savings plans—above Rs 5 lakh per annum—fully taxable at a marginal tax rate, according to IIFL Securities.
Here's How India's Listed Insurers Fared In April:
LIC
LIC's revenue was Rs 5,810 crore in April.
The new business premium declined 50% over April last year and 80% over March.
IIFL Securities said the 50% decline was "driven by a 63% decline in group business".
The APE fell 21% and 74% year-on-year and month-on-month, respectively.
The retail WRP was down 5% over last April and 75% lower than March.
HDFC Life Insurance
HDFC Life Insurance Co., including Exide Life Insurance, reported the highest revenue among private peers in April.
Revenue was up 0.6% YoY to Rs 1,510 crore. Sequentially, it slumped 74%.
On an APE basis, it rose 5% over April 2022, while it fell 80% over March 2023.
The retail WRP rose 7% as against last year and fell 82% over the previous month.
IIFL Securities said HDFC Life posted decent performance in April. It said HDFC Life had one of the highest exposure to the high ticket guaranteed return products, which might have impacted overall performance due to the recent tax regime change.
Overall, growth in retail APE on a three-year basis—after adjusting historical figures for Exide Life’s numbers—indicates strength in HDFC Life's product portfolio and distribution engines, and realisation of synergies arising from the acquisition of Exide Life, the report said.
SBI Life Insurance Co.
The new business premium rose 8% YoY to Rs 1,337 crore in April, but fell 62% sequentially.
IIFL Securities said that the 8% YoY growth was "largely in line with the private sector growth, though a bit lower than our expectations".
On an overall weighted average basis, it fell 7% over April 2022 and 62% over the previous month.
The retail WRP was down 5% over last April and 61% over March.
IIFL Securities said that SBI Life remains their top pick.
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co.
The new business premium in April stood at Rs 734 crore—a 17% decline YoY and a fall of 74% over last month.
On a weighted average basis, it was down 22% over last year and 81% over March.
The retail WRP reported a decline of 31% YoY and fell 85% over the previous month.
The decline was "on a tough base", according to IIFL Securities.