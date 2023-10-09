LIC's Market Share Tumbles By 10 Percentage Points In First Half Of FY24

Life Insurance Corp. of India has lost 9.7 percentage point market share in the first six months of FY24 over last year.

Private insurers have seen growth, with SBI Life Insurance Co. reporting the highest market share of 10.3% by new business premium. It reported the biggest expansion of 310 basis points among private listed peers between April and September.

HDFC Life Insurance Co. reported a 200 basis point increase in market share over last year, while ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co.'s market share rose 70 basis points.