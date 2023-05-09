ADVERTISEMENT
LIC's Shareholding In Hindustan Petroleum Crosses 5%
LIC's holding in HPCL increased from 4.901% to 5.013%.
Life Insurance Corporation on Tuesday said its shareholding in state-owned Hindustan Petroleum Corporation has crossed 5%.
The shares were acquired in the ordinary course of transaction through open market purchases, LIC said in a regulatory filing to stock exchanges. The holding in the company crossed 5% on May 8, 2023.
HPCL is engaged in the business of refining crude oil and marketing petroleum products. Its market capitalisation is Rs 36,194 crore.
It is an increase of 0.112% on May 8, at an average cost of Rs 253.01, the insurance behemoth said.
LIC's shares closed at Rs 557.35 apiece on BSE, down 0.93%. HPCL's share was up 0.81% at closed at Rs 255.55.
