LIC's 47% Drop Drags Indian Life Insurers' July Revenue
The industry's new business premium in July stood at Rs 27,867 crore, down 29% over last year
India's life insurers' revenues declined in July from a year earlier after the country's insurance behemoth reported a decline in new business premiums even as private insurers continue to grow.
The industry's new business premium fell 29% year-on-year to Rs 27,867 crore in July, according to the provisional data released by the Life Insurance Council on Tuesday. The decline occurred despite a 2% rise in the total number of policies sold. Sequentially, the absolute revenue fell 25%.
On an annualised premium equivalent basis, it was 0.5% lower than July last year, bringing the single lump-sum premium received at par with the non-single or regular premium received over a period of time. And the retail-weighted received premium was 15% higher than last year.
SBI Life Insurance reported the strongest growth in July among private listed players.
Private Insurers' Performance
The new business premium of private insurers was Rs 12,481 crore in July, 25% higher year-on-year and 4% higher sequentially.
The APE was up 20% year-on-year.
Retail weighted received premium was 16% higher than last year.
Here's How India's Listed Insurers Fared In July:
Life Insurance Corp.
LIC's revenue was Rs 15,387 crore in July.
The new business premium declined 47% over July last year and 38% over June.
The APE fell 21% year-on-year.
Retail WRP, however, rose 14% over last July.
HDFC Life Insurance Co.
Revenues of the merged HDFC Life were up 1% over last July's revenues, including those of Exide Life Insurance, at Rs 2,018 crore. Sequentially, it fell 19%.
On an APE basis, it fell 4% over July 2022.
Retail WRP declined 7%.
SBI Life Insurance Co.
The company reported the highest revenue and maximum year-on-year growth among listed peers in July.
SBI Life's new business premium surged 75% to Rs 4,067 crore in July and jumped 66% sequentially.
On an overall weighted average basis, it rose 42% over last July.
Retail WRP was up 31% over July 2022.
ICICI Prudential
The new business premium in July stood at Rs 1,639 crore, a 22% rise year-on-year and a 24% gain over last month.
On a weighted average basis, it was up 27% over last year.
The retail WRP reported growth of 8% over last July.