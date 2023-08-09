LIC's 47% Drop Drags Indian Life Insurers' July Revenue

India's life insurers' revenues declined in July from a year earlier after the country's insurance behemoth reported a decline in new business premiums even as private insurers continue to grow.

The industry's new business premium fell 29% year-on-year to Rs 27,867 crore in July, according to the provisional data released by the Life Insurance Council on Tuesday. The decline occurred despite a 2% rise in the total number of policies sold. Sequentially, the absolute revenue fell 25%.

On an annualised premium equivalent basis, it was 0.5% lower than July last year, bringing the single lump-sum premium received at par with the non-single or regular premium received over a period of time. And the retail-weighted received premium was 15% higher than last year.

SBI Life Insurance reported the strongest growth in July among private listed players.