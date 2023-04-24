LIC Total Premium Rises 17% To Rs 2.32 Lakh Crore In FY23
In terms of premium collected, it continues to hold a market share of 62.58% as on March 2023, LIC said in a statement.
Life Insurance Corporation on Monday said its total premium rose 17% to Rs 2.32 lakh crore during FY23.
The same stood at Rs 1.99 lakh crore in the year-ago period.
According to the Life Insurance Council data, private insurers have also collected a considerable amount of premium in March due to last-minute customer rush to benefit ahead of the April 1 withdrawal of tax exemptions for non-linked policies.
LIC's premium growth for fiscal 2023 is the second highest among its listed peers, with HDFC Life leading with 18.835%, SBI Life at 16.22% and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. at 12.55%, it said.
With regard to individual single premium, LIC witnessed a growth of 3.30% and individual non-single premium grew 10%; its group single premium grew 21.76% to Rs 1,67,235 crore from Rs 1,37,350.36 crore.
For March 2023, LIC's premium for individual category exceeds Rs 10,000 crore -- the highest amongst all life insurance companies -- followed by HDFC Life, SBI Life and Tata AIA Life gathering Rs 2,989.17 crore, Rs 2,318.77 crore, Rs 1,884.41 crore, respectively.
In the individual non-single premium segment, it grew 10.49% from Rs 5,501.12 crore in March 2022 to Rs 6,077.97 crore in March 2023.