LIC Shares Rise After Managing Director BC Patnaik's Tenure Ends

Shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India Ltd. rose on Monday, compared to the NSE Nifty 50, which declined 0.21%, after Managing Director BC Patnaik's tenure ended on March 31, 2023, following his superannuation, according to a company filing.

The stock rose 2.01% to Rs 545.1 and advanced as much as 2.18% intraday, the most since March 31.Total traded volume stood at 1.1 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 33.1.

Out of the 16 analysts tracking the company, 13 maintain a 'buy' rating and three recommend a 'hold' on the stock, as per Bloomberg data. The return potential, as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stands at an upside of 46.7% over the next 12 months.