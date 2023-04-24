ADVERTISEMENT
LIC Shareholding In L&T Technology Services Crosses 5%
The shares were acquired in ordinary course of transaction through open market, LIC said in a regulatory filing.
Life Insurance Corporation on Monday said its holding in L&T Technology Services Ltd., a subsidiary of L&T Ltd., crossed past 5%.
The holding in company has crossed 5% on April 21, 2023.
The acquisition of shares were done during the period from Oct. 20, 2021 to April 21, 2023 at an average cost of Rs 4,140.67 per share, it said.
L&T Technology Services is an engineering services provider, offers engineering, research and development and digitalisation solution to companies in the areas such as transportation, industrial products, telecom and medical devices.
