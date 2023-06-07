LIC Raises Stake In Tech Mahindra

Life Insurance Corp. has picked an additional stake in Tech Mahindra Ltd. at a time when the software services firm is staring at stagnant growth.

The state-run insurer increased its stake in India’s fifth-largest IT services firm to 8.89% from 6.87% earlier at an average share price of Rs 1,050.77, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. The stake is worth Rs 9,411.41 crore as on date.

Tech Mahindra is only the second Indian IT firm that LIC holds a stake in. As on March 31, the country’s biggest insurance firm held 4.58% in Mphasis Ltd., according to filings. At the end of fiscal 2023, LIC publicly held stake in 96 listed companies with a total investment of Rs 1.66 lakh crore.

The stake purchase comes at a time when Tech Mahindra is staring at a washout in the first half of fiscal 2024, as the pandemic-fuelled growth ebbs. The pain was visible in the fourth quarter itself, when net profit narrowed amid flat revenue growth.

“I call it a great quarter not because the results are anything spectacular. I call it a great quarter because we continued to invest,” Chander Prakash Gurnani, chief executive officer of Tech Mahindra, said in a post-earnings media scrum.

“I think as a company, I have always believed never waste a crisis,” he said, harping on the geopolitical overtures that have gripped some of the biggest markets of Indian IT firms. “That crisis presents an opportunity. We are repurposing ourselves and making sure we are well-represented in countries with growth potential.”

On Friday, shares of Tech Mahindra Ltd. rose 0.9% to Rs 1,095.65 apiece, even as the benchmark Sensex ended the day 0.56% higher at 63,142.96 points.