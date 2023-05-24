LIC Q4 Results: Profit Jumps But Premium Falls 8%

Life Insurance Corp.'s standalone profit surged and its premium income rose in the fourth quarter over last year.

The state-owned insurer's standalone after-tax profit jumped around 4.7 times to Rs 13,428 crore from Rs 2,372 crore over the same period in the previous fiscal, according to an exchange filing.

The net premium of the company declined 8% year-on-year to Rs 1.3 lakh crore.

Sequentially, its bottom line rose 1.1 times while net premium rose 18% over the last quarter.