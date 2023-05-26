LIC Q4 Result Review: Analysts Retain Ratings As They See Upside Potential To Valuation
The state-owned life insurer’s net profit jumped 4.7 times year-on-year and 1.1 times sequentially, in the quarter ended March.
The Life Insurance Corporation of India's fourth-quarter profit jumped nearly fivefold, leading brokerages to maintain their current ratings on the stock as there is potential for further upside in valuation.
"LIC is trading at 0.6 times its FY24 enterprise value, which appears reasonable considering the gradual recovery in margin and diversification in the business mix," Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. said after the state-run life insurer's net profit jumped 4.7 times year-on-year and 1.1 times sequentially in the quarter ended March.
Its net premium fell 8% and revenue fell 7% year-on-year.
The value of new business—the present value of the future profits associated with new business written for the year—stands at Rs 11,553 crore. The VNB margin was 16.2%.
Shares of LIC were trading 0.51% higher on Friday, compared to a 0.48% rise in the BSE S&P Sensex as of 11:13 a.m.
Of the 17 analysts tracking the company, 14 maintain a 'buy' rating and three suggest 'hold,' according to Bloomberg data. The return potential of the stock is 26.2%.
Here’s what brokerages have to say about LIC’s Q4 FY23 performance:
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.
Maintains ‘buy’ with a target price of Rs 830 apiece, implying an upside of 38%.
PAT jumped as a result of the transfer of Rs 7,300 crore from the non-par segment to shareholders’ accounts, pertaining to accretion on the available solvency margin in Q4 FY23.
The annual premium equivalent grew, and the VNB margin improved.
LIC has the levers in place to:
a) Maintain the industry-leading position, and
b) Ramp up growth in the highly profitable product segments (mainly protection, non-par, and savings annuities).
However, changing gears for such a vast organisation requires superior and well-thought-out execution, it said.
Expects LIC to deliver a 15% CAGR in APE over FY23–25, thus enabling a 27% VNB CAGR.
Estimates the operating return on embedded value to remain modest at 10.9%, given its lower margin profile than private peers and a large EV base.
LIC is trading at 0.6 times FY24 EV, which appears reasonable considering the gradual recovery in margin and diversification in the business mix.
Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd.
Maintains ‘hold’ with a target price of Rs 660 apiece, implying an upside of 9%.
Reported APE and VNB growth for FY23 were below estimates.
The growth in VNB margin is in line with estimates.
EV clocked growth of 7.5%, largely led by positive operating assumption changes and a lower impact of negative economic variances.
Operating parameters, such as persistency, commission, and opex ratios, remained broadly unchanged.
Management is now focused on accelerating growth in the non-par segment, which will lead to better profitability.
Maintains that growth and cost challenges would result in inferior value creation.
But currently, LIC is trading at an undemanding valuation, hence maintaining a 'hold' rating.