LIC Q4 Result Review: Analysts Retain Ratings As They See Upside Potential To Valuation

The Life Insurance Corporation of India's fourth-quarter profit jumped nearly fivefold, leading brokerages to maintain their current ratings on the stock as there is potential for further upside in valuation.

"LIC is trading at 0.6 times its FY24 enterprise value, which appears reasonable considering the gradual recovery in margin and diversification in the business mix," Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. said after the state-run life insurer's net profit jumped 4.7 times year-on-year and 1.1 times sequentially in the quarter ended March.

Its net premium fell 8% and revenue fell 7% year-on-year.

The value of new business—the present value of the future profits associated with new business written for the year—stands at Rs 11,553 crore. The VNB margin was 16.2%.

Shares of LIC were trading 0.51% higher on Friday, compared to a 0.48% rise in the BSE S&P Sensex as of 11:13 a.m.

Of the 17 analysts tracking the company, 14 maintain a 'buy' rating and three suggest 'hold,' according to Bloomberg data. The return potential of the stock is 26.2%.

Here’s what brokerages have to say about LIC’s Q4 FY23 performance: