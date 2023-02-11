LIC Q3 Review: Analysts See Upside For Shares Even As Challenges Persist

Analysts see a potential upside for the shares of Life Insurance Corp. after its third-quarter premium and revenue rose, and new business margin remained stable.

The state-owned life insurer’s net profit jumped 26 times year-on-year but declined 60% sequentially in the quarter ended December. The year-on-year jump could be attributed to a change in its distribution policy in September 2021.

Its net premium rose 15% and revenue was up 13% year-on-year.

Value of new business—the present value of the future profits associated with new business written during the nine months ended December—stood at Rs 5,478 crore. VNB margin was at 14.6%.

Shares of LIC closed 1.1% higher on Friday, a day after the results, compared with a 0.2% decline in the BSE S&P Sensex.

Of the 15 analysts tracking the company, 12 maintain 'buy' and three suggest 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The return potential of the stock is 33.7%.

Here’s what brokerages have to say about LIC’s Q3 FY23 performance: