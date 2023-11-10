LIC Q2 Results: Profit After Tax Falls By 50%

Life Insurance Corp.'s profit after tax declined by 50% year-on-year in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, coming in at Rs 7,925 crore.

Net premium income on a standalone basis for India's largest insurer came in at Rs 1.07 lakh crore, declining 19% over the same period last year.

Expenses of management on a standalone basis fell by 23%. The expenses of management ratio is at 17.2% vs 18.3% as compared with the same period last year.

The 13th month persistency ratio for the insurer came in at 71.2% vs 70.5% YOY. The 61st month persistency declined to 55.2% from 55.8%.