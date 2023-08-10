LIC Q1 Results: Profit Jumps, But Net Premium Earned Remains Flat
The state-owned insurer's standalone after-tax profit rose to Rs 9,544 crore in Q1.
Life Insurance Corp.'s standalone profit surged in the first quarter even as premium income remained unchanged over the year-ago period.
The state-owned insurer's standalone after-tax profit rose 1,298% over last year to Rs 9,544 crore, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.
The company disclosed that the profit shown for the quarter-ended June 2023 is not comparable with the financial results of the quarter-ended June 2022. This is due to the company changing its accounting policy in September 2022.
The filing said that the profit for the quarter-ended June this year "comprises of an amount of Rs 7,491.53 crore (net of tax) pertaining to the accretion on the available solvency margin, transferred from non-par fund to shareholders account."
"For the quarter-ended June 30, 2022, PAT was Rs 682.88 crore in which an amount of Rs 4,148.77 crore (net of tax) pertaining to the accretion on the available solvency margin was not included as this amount was transferred from non-par fund to shareholders account on Sept. 30, 2022. Therefore, the comparable profit figure for quarter-ended June 30, 2022 is Rs 4,831.65 crore (net of tax)."
The net premium of the company remained almost unchanged year-on-year at Rs 98,363 crore.
Sequentially, its bottom-line fell 29% and its net premium declined 25% over the last quarter.
LIC Q1 FY24 Highlights (Standalone, YoY)
The value of new business on a gross basis was Rs 1,302 crore, as against Rs 1,397 crore, down 7%.
Net VNB margin stood at 13.7% versus 13.6%.
Revenue rose 12% to Rs 1.89 lakh crore, as against an estimate of Rs 1.28 lakh crore.
The total premium was almost unchanged year-on-year. Of the individual premium, renewal premium was up 6.6% while new business premium was down 4.4%. Group premium was down 7%.
On an annualised premium equivalent basis, total APE fell 7.19%, of which individual APE fell 7.75% and group APE declined 6.21%.
Non-par APE increased by 21.6% to Rs 608 crore.
Assets under management have risen 12% to Rs 46.1 lakh crore from Rs 41 lakh crore.
The management expense ratio improved to 12.85% as against 14.59%.
The 13th-month persistency ratio—or customer retention— on premium basis improved to 78.37% from 77.85% and to 62.73% from 62.43% for the 61st month.
The solvency ratio, which measures the extent to which assets cover commitments for future liabilities, rose to 189% from 188%. It's above the minimum requirement of 150%.
The yield on investments in policyholders' funds, excluding unrealised gains, improved to 8.78% as against 7.74% in the June 2022 quarter.
LIC's market share measured by first-year premium income fell to 61.42% in June 2023 from 65.42% in June 2022.
"During the first quarter of this financial year, we have achieved increase in our non-par product mix as a percentage of the overall individual business. Further, our efforts to improve persistency across cohorts are beginning to show results. Our overall expense ratio has become better and our margins are stable on year-on-year basis," said Siddhartha Mohanty, chairperson of LIC, in the filing.
In the post-earnings call, Mohanty said that they are expecting better VNB margin in the upcoming quarters. They are also expecting further growth in non-par policies from the current 21% in Q1. These are high margin products, and this will lead to further improvement in margin, he said. High-ticket policy products are purchased later in the year, according to him.
However, no specific guidance on overall share of non-par or margin was provided.
Shares of LIC closed 0.29% lower at Rs 642.10 apiece on the BSE before the results were announced, as compared with a 0.47% decline in the benchmark Sensex.