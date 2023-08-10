LIC Q1 Results: Profit Jumps, But Net Premium Earned Remains Flat

Life Insurance Corp.'s standalone profit surged in the first quarter even as premium income remained unchanged over the year-ago period.

The state-owned insurer's standalone after-tax profit rose 1,298% over last year to Rs 9,544 crore, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

The company disclosed that the profit shown for the quarter-ended June 2023 is not comparable with the financial results of the quarter-ended June 2022. This is due to the company changing its accounting policy in September 2022.

The filing said that the profit for the quarter-ended June this year "comprises of an amount of Rs 7,491.53 crore (net of tax) pertaining to the accretion on the available solvency margin, transferred from non-par fund to shareholders account."

"For the quarter-ended June 30, 2022, PAT was Rs 682.88 crore in which an amount of Rs 4,148.77 crore (net of tax) pertaining to the accretion on the available solvency margin was not included as this amount was transferred from non-par fund to shareholders account on Sept. 30, 2022. Therefore, the comparable profit figure for quarter-ended June 30, 2022 is Rs 4,831.65 crore (net of tax)."

The net premium of the company remained almost unchanged year-on-year at Rs 98,363 crore.

Sequentially, its bottom-line fell 29% and its net premium declined 25% over the last quarter.