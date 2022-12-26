LIC Housing Finance Hikes Lending Rate By 0.35%, Home Loans To Cost 8.65% Now
The move, which comes a week after an increase by bigger rival HDFC by a similar quantum.
Mortgage lender LIC Housing Finance Ltd. joined peers and hiked its lending rate by 0.35%.
The move, which comes a week after an increase by bigger rival HDFC Ltd. by a similar quantum, entails that the minimum rate of interest will get revised to 8.65% for the best-rated borrower.
In a statement, the company said it has increased the LIC Housing Prime Lending Rate, to which the interest rate on its loans is linked, by 0.35%.
"The increase in rates is in tune with the market conditions," the company's managing director and chief executive Y Viswanatha Gowd said.
He added that there is good sustenance in the home-buying activity in the real estate sector at present.
The Reserve Bank has hiked the repo rate, at which it lends to the system, in five consecutive moves by a cumulative 2.25% since May this year.
Lenders in the system have responded to the hikes affected by the RBI.