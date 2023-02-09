LIC, Hindustan Petroleum, Hindalco, MRF, HAL, Lupin, IRCTC Q3 Results Today — Earnings Estimates
LIC, Hindustan Petroleum, MRF, Hindalco, Lupin, Zomato, and Pfizer will announce their quarterly results today.
India's largest insurer Life Insurance Corp., oil marketing company Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd., and metals major Hindalco Industries Ltd. are among the companies scheduled to release their financial results for the quarter ended December 2022 on Thursday.
Leading tyre manufacturer MRF Ltd., defence PSU Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., Lupin Ltd., Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd., Voltas Ltd., Zomato Ltd., General Insurance Corp. of India Ltd., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., United Breweries Ltd., Page Industries Ltd., Finolex Cables Ltd., Brigade Enterprises Ltd. and IRCTC Ltd. will also announce their results for the quarter and nine months to Dec. 31, 2022, today.
Other companies that will announce their earnings for the December quarter today include Devyani International Ltd., GE T&D India Ltd., Fine Organic Industries Ltd., RITES Ltd., Pfizer Ltd., Greaves Cotton Ltd., Sapphire Foods Ltd., Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd., Lux Industries Ltd., Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd., Lumax Industries Ltd., Natco Pharma Ltd., HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd., Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd., Rainbow Children's Medicare Ltd., Navneet Education Ltd., Matrimony.com Ltd., Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd., Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd., Indian Overseas Bank, NESCO Ltd., Suzlon Energy and Alembic Ltd.
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Co., Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd., Jtekt India Ltd., Sula Vineyards Ltd., Agarwal Industrial Corp. Ltd., Akzo Nobel India Ltd., Aptech Ltd., Adani Total Gas Ltd., DCW Ltd., DISA India Ltd., EIH Associated Hotels Ltd., FDC Ltd., Force Motors Ltd., Garware Technical Fibres Ltd., Gokul Agro Resources Ltd., HMT Ltd., KNR Construction Ltd., MTAR Technologies Ltd., Nirlon Ltd., Orchid Pharma Ltd., Panama Petrochem Ltd., Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd., Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd., SEAMEC Ltd., SEPC Ltd., SJS Enterprises Ltd., Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd., TGV SRAAC Ltd., TVS Srichakra Ltd., Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd., and WPIL Ltd. will also announce their financials.
The estimates for major earnings to be announced today are as follows:
