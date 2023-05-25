LIC To Retain Focus On High-Margin Policies Even As Demand Falls

Life Insurance Corp. is focused on growing the margins of its new business by increasing the contribution of non-participating product categories in the product mix, according to its Chairperson Siddhartha Mohanty.

The current share of non-par products is 8.89% for fiscal 2023, compared to 7% in FY22. The company, in a conversation with BQ Prime, had in the previous quarter guided for a full year non-par share of 11%.

It witnessed a marginal dip—from 9% non-par share in the first nine months of 2023 fiscal—due to fall in customer demand, Mohanty said. "However, the focus remains on growing the non-par business."

The company managed to increase its VNB margins to 16.2% for the full year, while it had reported 14.6% in the nine months ended December.