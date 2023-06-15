Liberia Is Latest Country To Find Tainted Made-In-India Medicine
Liberia confiscated 250 cartons of Para Clear, a children’s paracetamol syrup made by an Ahmedabad-based manufacturer.
(Bloomberg) -- Liberia has joined the list of countries that have found contaminated medicine originating from India’s $42 billion drugmaking industry.
The West African nation confiscated 250 cartons of Para Clear, a children’s paracetamol syrup made by an Ahmedabad-based manufacturer, after testing showed that it contained toxic ethylene glycol, according to Liberian and Nigerian health officials.
Liberia’s Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Authority “quarantined” the medicine last September, Keturah Smith-Chineh, who heads the regulator, said in a text message response to questions. The medicine failed local tests, and was sent for further testing in nearby Nigeria after the importer challenged the results, she said.
Nigeria’s National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control named the tainted drug in a June 12 statement, providing a picture of its packaging in a public alert notice. It also warned that ethylene glycol is “toxic to humans when consumed and can prove fatal.”
There was no death or illness reported in Liberia, Smith-Chineh said.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has marketed his country as a “pharmacy of the world,” thanks to the abundance of cheap generic manufacturers that operate there. But there have been multiple medical scandals in recent years. Contaminated syrups from India were implicated in child deaths in Uzbekistan and Gambia last year. In April, the World Health Organization also found tainted syrup in the Pacific island nations of Marshall Islands and Micronesia produced by an Indian drugmaker. There was no illness reported in these cases.
