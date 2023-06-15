Liberia Is Latest Country To Find Tainted Made-In-India Medicine

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has marketed his country as a “pharmacy of the world,” thanks to the abundance of cheap generic manufacturers that operate there. But there have been multiple medical scandals in recent years. Contaminated syrups from India were implicated in child deaths in Uzbekistan and Gambia last year. In April, the World Health Organization also found tainted syrup in the Pacific island nations of Marshall Islands and Micronesia produced by an Indian drugmaker. There was no illness reported in these cases.