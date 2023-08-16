U.S. ‘Dark Money’ Donor Groups Accuse Each Other Of Abusing System

The letter comes a few months after Campaign for Accountability, a watchdog group launched by one of the funds in Kessler’s network, likewise called for the IRS to investigate conservative activist Leonard Leo, a key architect of the right-leaning Supreme Court majority, over his receipt of $73 million from nonprofits in his network between 2016 and 2021. At the time, Leo said the fees were justified and said the IRS should be investigating Arabella.