U.S. Treasury Market Is Resilient Despite ‘Shocks,’ Official Says

An array of metrics show basis trades grew this year to as big as they were in early 2020. Over recent months, regulators have drawn attention to it — with many focused particularly on hedge funds getting funding through repurchase agreements with insufficient safeguards. Part of the officials’ concern is on the financing end, given the majority of US repo dealings — a favored way to get funds for the trade — are done in bilateral uncleared transactions, with over 70% without any haircuts.