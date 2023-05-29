LG India Bets Big On Super Premium TVs To Drive Next Phase Of Growth — BQ Exclusive

LG Electronics India Pvt. is betting big on ultra-high-definition television sets as demand for larger and better TV screens continues to grow.

The South Korean electronics maker has launched 21 models of OLED-technology-based TVs, ranging from 42 inches to 97 inches, across diverse price points as it looks to solidify its dominance amid high competition.

"Initially, there were few players making OLED TVs, and prices were too high," Hak Hyun Kum, director—home entertainment, LG Electronics India, told BQ Prime in an exclusive interview. "But now that's changing, with several brands looking to capitalise on increased demand for OLED TV," he said. That's because the television industry, even globally, which went from big and bulky to sleek and flat in the last decade, is now looking for the next breakthrough — OLED TV.

OLED is a more advanced technology than LED TV.

While traditional displays rely on red, green, and blue light to create images, OLEDs add additional white light to create even more colours. This makes images richer, more varied, and truer to real life. LG is targeting audiences looking for a cinematic experience at home.

The price of LG's new OLED range starts at Rs 1.2 lakh and goes up to Rs 75 lakh. While OLEDs might still be out of reach for the masses, it's clear that they are here to stay as brands like Sony, Panasonic, and the more recent entrant, Samsung, are also upping the game in this niche market. The maturing competition would drive prices down to competitive rates.

LG India has maintained its dominant position in the country's OLED space with a market share of 70% for the last two to three years, the company's product head—TV Business (OLED & UHD TV), Abhiral Bhansali, told BQ Prime.

In FY23, LG India made revenues of Rs 8,000 crore, of which OLED TV contributed 30%. "Year-on-year, we are doubling our OLED business, and we expect to grow by two to three times in the next couple of years," Bhansali said.

While the overall television market in India is growing at 10% annually, LG's Kum said the share of premium TVs is growing exponentially.

Consumers are either upgrading their LED models or buying extra-large screens with smart features as streaming takes over legacy cable TV as the primary way the world watches televisions. "Now, the bigger chunk of the Indian market is 4K TV, where LG rules," said Kum. The trend, according to him, began after the Covid-19 pandemic as homebound viewers spent more time on the couch streaming movies, TV shows, and digital videos on screen. Moreover, LG is also targeting gamers with its latest OLED range.

The new models will be rolled out over the next two weeks, said Bhansali.

Most of these products are manufactured in its domestic factory, except for a couple of niche products like the extra-large 83 and 97 inches, which are being imported. Located in Ranjangaon, near Pune, the LG facility is spread over 52.8 acres. Other than television, the plant also manufactures refrigerators, washing machines, monitors, and air conditioners.

There are a lot of discussions about exporting these products to Middle East, Kum said. "But there's no concrete plan in place yet."

LG Electronic India's profit after tax tanked 23% to Rs 1,175 crore in the financial year that ended on March 31, 2022. It's total income, however, rose nearly 10% to Rs 17,171 crore.

The electronics company expects to grow its topline by 10% in the current fiscal as well.