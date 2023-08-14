Lexmark, TCS Partner To Transform Digital Core

Lexmark Chief Information and Technology Officer Vishal Gupta said, "Our partnership with TCS will help us build an integrated operations model embracing technologies such as cloud and automation, enhancing our business agility, user and customer experience, and productivity."

TCS' Agile Innovation Cloud will enable sustained ideation and innovation aligned to Lexmark's growth and transformation imperatives, TCS Global Head for Technology, Software, and Services Business Group V Rajanna said.