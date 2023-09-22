Levy Sin Tax On Biscuits To Instant Noodles, Says Nutrition Think Tank

The GST Council must levy a higher tax—akin to sin tax on colas—on packaged biscuits and instant noodles to ice creams as these contain high levels of salt, sugar and fat, according to a think tank on nutrition.

"Ultra-processed food or junk food is advertised aggressively, and our qualitative analysis of 43 advertisements of pre-packaged food products and their composition revealed that they are no less than junk as they were high in one or more nutrients of concern, such as sugars, salt, and saturated fat," Nutrition Advocacy in Public Interest said in a report on Friday.

Pre-packaged sugary beverages, juices, bakery products, cookies, chocolates, confectionary, health drinks, chips, ice creams, instant noodles and pizzas were some of the categories that were analysed. Sugar was found high in 31 items, total fat was high in 29 items, and sodium was high in 19 items. At least eight products exceeded the threshold for all three, the report said.

To be sure, all carbonated drinks, irrespective of their nutrition content or sugar levels, are already placed in the category of sin goods, along with alcohol and tobacco, and attract the highest GST rate of 28% plus a 12% additional cess.

The sample of 43 products analysed is manufactured by top consumer goods companies including Dabur Ltd., ITC Ltd., Nestle India Ltd., Hershey India Pvt., Italy's Ferrero SpA, Mondelez India Foods Pvt Ltd., Patanjali Foods Ltd., Parle Products Pvt., Britannia Industries Ltd., Bonn Group of Industries, Tata Consumer Soulfull Pvt., Bikanervala Foods Pvt., Pepsico India, Bikaji Foods International Ltd., Parle Agro, and Coca-Cola India, according to the 116-page report called 'The Junk Push'.