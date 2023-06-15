Lenskart Raises $100 Million From Mumbai's ChrysCapital

Gurugram-headquartered eyewear brand Lenskart Solutions Pvt. has raised about $100 million, or Rs 820 crore, from homegrown private equity firm ChrysCapital.

The investment will be made via primary and secondary share purchases.

"This latest investment brings Lenskart's total capital infusion to nearly $850 million within the past year. This long-term investment supports Lenskart's growth plans and strengthens its position as a global eyewear leader," ChrysCapital said in a statement.

In March this year, Peyush Bansal's Lenskart Solutions signed definitive documents for a $500 million investment from the sovereign wealth fund Abu Dhabi Investment Authority. That funding was also done via the purchase of both primary and secondary shares. It resulted in ADIA becoming one of the largest shareholders in Lenskart.

Founded in 1999, Mumbai-based ChrysCapital is an India-focused investment firm, with over $5 billion raised across nine private equity funds.