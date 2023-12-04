Lenders To Re-Calibrate Algo-Based Loan Underwriting After RBI Governor Flags Caution

Colloquially called algo-based lending, it is the practice of using mathematical models and algorithms to assess the creditworthiness of a borrower. Based on the borrower’s behaviour and payment patterns, the algorithm approves or disapproves an instant loan without any human intervention.

The idea behind this is to automate the loan approval process for a faster turnaround, according to Anurag Jain, an executive committee member at the Digital Lenders Association of India. It also makes the lending process much easier as there is not much information to be reviewed, he added.

Hence, small-ticket loans get approved faster, Jain said. And that’s where the problem builds.

"When lenders give a bigger-ticket loan, more due diligence is done as more money is at stake. But here, you’re giving sachet loans, as the idea is to get more credit customers under your fold," he said.

Virat Diwanji, group president and head of consumer banking at Kotak Mahindra Bank, agrees.

"The issue has more to do with loans below Rs 50,000, and the cost of recovering those loans is prohibitive as we have to deploy people to collect money from you. These are the loans that usually get into trouble," he said.

In FY23, the fintech industry disbursed loans worth Rs 92,267 crore, up 21% year-on-year, as compared with Rs 76,396 crore in FY22, according to a report published by the Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment and Equifax.

Here, the share of small-duration loans—less than six months—stands out as it touched 88% of the disbursement volume, compared with 63% in FY22.