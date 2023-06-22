Legislation Introduced In U.S. Senate To Simplify Defence Exports To India

“Streamlining our nation’s ability to consider defence sales to India will strengthen our defence partnership as well as our supply chains – both of which are crucial as we grapple with threats to a free and open Indo-Pacific region.”

Cornyn said "India’s transition from Russian-made weapons to military equipment made in the US and India is a step towards ensuring 'this critical ally has the defence capabilities it needs without enriching one of our adversaries."

“By increasing investment by US companies and expediting the process of purchasing military equipment, we can remove barriers to US-India cooperation and increase our own national security at the same time," he said.