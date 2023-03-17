Left Lot Of Money On Table, Says DLF After $1-Billion Luxury Sales

DLF Ltd. said it has left a lot of money on the table despite the unprecedented demand and sold-out status of its luxury Arbour project in Gurugram, leading to a Rs 8,000 crore worth of pre-sales for the group.

In the geography where Arbour is, apartments have not done more than about Rs 14,000 per square feet, Aakash Ohri, chief business officer and group executive director, told BQ Prime in an interview.

The Arbour came out at Rs 18,000 per sq ft, which is a reasonably good price point, Ohri said. "You can have a premium, but can't completely go against the grain," he said. "We've left a lot of money on the table."