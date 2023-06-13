Leasing Of Warehousing Space At Record 51.32 Million Square Feet In FY23: Knight Frank
Leasing of warehousing space rose 10% last fiscal to 9.5 million square feet.
Warehousing leasing edged up to a record 51.32 million square feet last fiscal across eight cities on a strong demand from third-party logistics and retail sectors.
The data for warehousing demand includes industrial space for light manufacturing/assembling.
In a webinar, Knight Frank India on Tuesday released India Warehousing Market Report, which stated that the rentals rose 3-8% across seven out of eight cities.
As per the data, the total leasing of warehousing space rose to 5,13,24,201 square feet last fiscal from 5,12,94,933 square feet in the 2021-22 fiscal.
Across cities, the leasing activities rose in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata but declined in NCR, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai and Ahmedabad.
Bengaluru saw a 25% increase in demand to 7.4 million square feet while Kolkata witnessed an 18 per cent rise to 5.1 million square feet last fiscal.
The leasing of warehousing space fell 5% in Delhi-NCR to 8.6 million square feet.
Pune saw a decline of 2% to 7.4 million square feet, while Hyderabad witnessed a fall of 7 per cent to 5.1 million square feet.
In Chennai, the demand fell 11% to 4.5 million square feet last fiscal. Ahmedabad too witnessed a fall of 29% to 3.8 million square feet during 2022-23 fiscal.
Among sectors who took spaces in warehousing, the share of third-party logistic firms was highest at 39%.
Retail sector accounted for 13% of demand last fiscal, while other sectors, including manufacturing contributed 30% to the total leasing.
The leasing of warehousing space by e-commerce players dropped during the last fiscal due to excess capacity built during the pandemic to meet the surge in consumption.
As a result, the share of e-commerce in total warehousing leasing plunged to 7% last fiscal from 23% in the previous year.
Knight Frank also highlighted that these top eight cities have 412 million square feet of warehousing stock, with vacancy levels at around 12%.
The consultant has also tracked leasing activities in 13 secondary markets. In these 13 cities, the leasing of warehousing spaces rose 15% to 13.75 million square feet last fiscal from 11.98 million square feet in the previous year.
These cities are Lucknow, Guwahati, Indore, Visakhapatnam, Coimbatore, Ambala-Rajpura, Bhubaneswar, Patna, Jaipur, Surat, Ludhiana, Vadodara and Vapi.