Layoffs 2023: Amazon, Meta Among Companies That Are Cutting Jobs

A global recession is likely in 2023, but pressures on food, energy and inflation may be peaking, the World Economic Forum (WEF) said earlier this year.

In its Chief Economists Outlook Survey, the WEF said globally businesses are expected to cut costs significantly in response to economic headwinds.

Organizations globally especially IT companies, including big tech giants have laid off people due to a slew of reasons.

In January this year, PTI quoting The Washington Post reported that nearly 200,000 IT workers have been laid off since November last year, including some record numbers in companies like Google, Microsoft, Facebook and Amazon. The numbers have gone up since then. Let's take a look at the companies that has laid off employees in recent times.