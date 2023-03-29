Lawmakers Introduce Bill To Reform H-1B, L-1 Visa Programme In U.S. Senate

A group of influential lawmakers have introduced a bipartisan legislation in the U.S. Senate to comprehensively overhaul the H-1B and L-1 visa programmes and usher in more transparency in the recruitment of foreign workers.

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows U.S. companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise.

Technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China.