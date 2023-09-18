Laurus Labs, Syngene, Ipca, Gland Pharma Report Export Growth In August

Pharmaceutical export data trends for August "appears to be a mixed bag", according to JM Financial Ltd.

In a recent report, the brokerage said that exports were down for Divi’s Laboratories Ltd. and Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd., while Laurus Labs Ltd. (ex-Paxlovid), Syngene International Ltd., Ipca Laboratories Ltd., and Gland Pharma Ltd. reported year-on-year growth in August.